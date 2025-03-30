iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $558.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $591.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

