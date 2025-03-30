iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,824,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after buying an additional 1,311,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after buying an additional 1,132,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,389,000.

DGRO opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

