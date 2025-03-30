iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Down 51.1% in March

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 331,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. 167,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

