IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,019,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $478,349,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,281,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON opened at $534.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.62 and a 200-day moving average of $549.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

