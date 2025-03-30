IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $77.35 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

