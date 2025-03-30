IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

