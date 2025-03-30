IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.82. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.