IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 183.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,746 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,155,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,547.37. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,475. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Baird R W downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

