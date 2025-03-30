InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Down 39.5% in March

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 56,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 408,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.