InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Down 39.5% in March

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 56,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.82.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.