Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 1.2% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.