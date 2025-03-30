Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Shares Bought by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 1.2% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management owned 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPD. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,611.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,859,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:RSPD opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.