Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $468.94 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.43 and its 200-day moving average is $505.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.