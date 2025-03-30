Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 319.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,280 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 778,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $468.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $508.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.09.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

