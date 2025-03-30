Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 87.5% in March

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 411.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PIO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. 10,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $43.54.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

