Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Down 52.4% in March

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 417.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after buying an additional 839,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,463,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 712,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 72,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,850. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

