Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

PYZ stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $83.52 and a 12-month high of $99.92.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.2299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:PYZ Free Report ) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

