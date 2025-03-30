Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 511,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 365,154 shares.The stock last traded at $44.53 and had previously closed at $45.90.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

