Intrust Bank NA Sells 3,152 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.