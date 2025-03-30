Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $757,892,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after buying an additional 2,732,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Target by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,795,000 after acquiring an additional 737,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 2.7 %

Target stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $101.76 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

