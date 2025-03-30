Intrust Bank NA Has $565,000 Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,050,000 after acquiring an additional 414,610 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,591.21. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $146,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,625.67. This trade represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $324,296 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSW. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price objective on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.17. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.72%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

