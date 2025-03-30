International Pte Ltd Bbrc Purchases 85,145 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 85,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $1,657,773.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,389,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,819,503.35. This represents a 0.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Pte Ltd Bbrc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

On Wednesday, March 12th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84.

On Monday, March 10th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 542,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $9,387,440.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $7,373,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,963,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.