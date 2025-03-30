International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMXI. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMXI

International Money Express Stock Down 4.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Shares of IMXI opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $396.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.87. International Money Express has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $23.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $3,120,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in International Money Express by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 326,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in International Money Express by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.