Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Integrated Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 707,083 shares traded.

Integrated Diagnostics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Integrated Diagnostics

IDH is a leading diagnostics services provider in the Middle East and Africa offering a broad range of clinical pathology and

radiology tests to patients in Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia. The Group’s core brands include Al Borg, Al Borg

Scan and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab (Jordan), Echo-Lab (Nigeria), Ultralab and Al Mokhtabar Sudan (both in Sudan),

and Biolab KSA (Saudi Arabia).

