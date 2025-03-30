Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $67,925.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,950.36. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at $27,079,091.58. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,992,528. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM opened at $77.99 on Friday. Insmed has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $84.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

