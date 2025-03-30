Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $395,036.72 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $395,036.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,367,162.40. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wanjiku Juanita Walcott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.3 %

Pinterest stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

