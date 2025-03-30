Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Sells $39,410.80 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Cho Mikael sold 18,590 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $39,410.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,587.44. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Down 7.5 %

GETY stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $736.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.97. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

