Insider Selling: COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Sells A$20,000,000.00 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.63), for a total value of A$20,000,000.00 ($12,578,616.35).

The company has a market cap of $210.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

