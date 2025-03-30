Insider Buying: Webjet Group Ltd (ASX:WJL) Insider Purchases A$144,524.35 in Stock

Webjet Group Ltd (ASX:WJL – Get Free Report) insider Brad Holman purchased 252,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$144,524.35 ($90,895.82).
Webjet Group Stock Performance
About Webjet Group
Online sale of travel products, including flights and hotel rooms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Webjet Group
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.