Insider Buying: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CEO Purchases $465,750.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 675,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $465,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,514.24. The trade was a 50.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Krishna Vaddi bought 47,500 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $33,725.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Krishna Vaddi purchased 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $44.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,765 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

