Insider Buying: Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Acquires £4,973.54 in Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Zimmermann purchased 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £4,973.54 ($6,437.41).

Andrew Zimmermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Andrew Zimmermann bought 2,211 shares of Molten Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £6,942.54 ($8,985.94).

Molten Ventures Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:GROW opened at GBX 280 ($3.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 197.67, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of £521.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.25. Molten Ventures Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 214.50 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 432.50 ($5.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 301.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of the most active venture capital firms in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We believe it is our role to support the visionary entrepreneurs who will invent the future. We fuel their growth with our ‘energy’ in the form of truly patient capital, access to international networks and decades of experience building businesses.

