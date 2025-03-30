Insider Buying: Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Acquires £28,500 in Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein purchased 150,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($36,888.43).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Richard Bernstein acquired 150,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($34,946.93).

Insig AI Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of LON INSG opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.57. Insig AI Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.28).

About Insig AI

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

