Insider Buying: Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Acquires £28,500 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSGGet Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein purchased 150,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($36,888.43).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 24th, Richard Bernstein acquired 150,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($34,946.93).

Insig AI Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of LON INSG opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.57. Insig AI Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.28).

About Insig AI

(Get Free Report)

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.