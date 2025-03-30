Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Director Buys 6,579 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) Director Joni Kahn purchased 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $10,000.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $10,000.08. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.80.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Westpark Capital upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

