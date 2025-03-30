Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $3,449,250.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,449,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,473,436 shares in the company, valued at $758,427,773.88. This represents a 0.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Up 0.5 %

ASAN stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Asana by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

