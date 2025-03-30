Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Stake Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4,136.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $35.39 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $646.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

