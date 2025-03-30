Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT) is Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bullseye Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,457 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly comprises approximately 16.9% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned approximately 27.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $25,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

BATS EALT opened at $30.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.63. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $33.41.

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

