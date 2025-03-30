Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (HAPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
NYSEARCA HAPR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.10. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
