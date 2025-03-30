Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,152 shares during the period. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October comprises approximately 3.0% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned approximately 20.32% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCTJ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 84,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:OCTJ opened at $24.09 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

