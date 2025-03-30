Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI) Short Interest Update

Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Innovaro Price Performance

INNI remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. Innovaro has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Innovaro

Innovaro, Inc does not have significant operations. The company plans to acquire an operating company through reverse merger. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of software services. The company was formerly known as UTEK Corporation and changed its name to Innovaro, Inc in July 2010. Innovaro, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Smyrna, Delaware.

