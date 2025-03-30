Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI) Short Interest Update

Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Innovaro Price Performance
INNI remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. Innovaro has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Innovaro
