India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Announces Earnings Results

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 27.04 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. India Capital Growth had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 93.35%.

India Capital Growth Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IGC opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.14) on Friday. India Capital Growth has a one year low of GBX 147.48 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 199 ($2.58). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 162.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70.

About India Capital Growth

Fund Objective:To provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in listed mid and small cap Indian companies. Investments may also be made in large cap Indian companies where the Fund Manager believes long-term capital appreciation will be achieved. The Company may hold liquid assets (including cash) pending deployment in suitable investments.

