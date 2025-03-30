Inception Mining (OTCMKTS:IMII) Trading Up 322.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII – Get Free Report) traded up 322.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.51. 1,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,360,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Inception Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession in southern Honduras. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Featured Articles

