Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares
In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.79 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.41%.
Huntington Bancshares Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.
