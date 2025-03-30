Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 15th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:HBANP opened at $17.68 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.
About Huntington Bancshares
