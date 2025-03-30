Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 15th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBANP opened at $17.68 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

