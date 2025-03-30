Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and traded as low as $7.65. Hugo Boss shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 548 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Hugo Boss from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BOSSY

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Hugo Boss Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.