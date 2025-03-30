Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and traded as low as $7.65. Hugo Boss shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 548 shares.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Hugo Boss from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
