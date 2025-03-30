HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells $613,817.05 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HP stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

