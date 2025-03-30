Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Horizen has a market cap of $142.23 million and $19.47 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.92 or 0.00010785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,942,653 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.