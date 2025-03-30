Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $2,358,215.08 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $2,358,215.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 751,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,173,306.12. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $3,026,285.77.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $1,986,613.45.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

