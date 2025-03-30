HI (HI) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $339,980.67 and $119,090.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00004591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00003570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,614,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0001217 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $165,432.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.