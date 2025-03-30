Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,953,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,862,461 shares.The stock last traded at $15.31 and had previously closed at $17.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSAI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $18.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HSAI
Hesai Group Trading Down 11.9 %
Institutional Trading of Hesai Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.