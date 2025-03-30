Head to Head Review: XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) vs. Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY)

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) and Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for XTI Aerospace and Ntt Data, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTI Aerospace 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

XTI Aerospace has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ntt Data has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Ntt Data”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTI Aerospace $6.73 million 0.34 -$45.95 million N/A N/A Ntt Data $30.25 billion 0.85 $923.70 million $0.70 26.28

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than XTI Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Ntt Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTI Aerospace -874.43% -2,142.63% -221.03% Ntt Data 3.20% 5.16% 1.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ntt Data beats XTI Aerospace on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

