Head-To-Head Review: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

Dividends

Patriot National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $160.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Patriot National Bancorp pays out -0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp -45.58% -81.22% -2.82% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

39.3% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and First National of Nebraska”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $31.10 million 0.16 -$4.18 million ($7.40) -0.17 First National of Nebraska $2.78 billion 1.17 $227.44 million N/A N/A

First National of Nebraska has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Summary

First National of Nebraska beats Patriot National Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

